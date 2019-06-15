Rouhani: 'Dialogue' the only solution to regional issues

“Bilateral and multilateral dialogue and increasing of cooperation is the only approach to settle differences and solve regional issues. And Iran is always ready to participate in this field,” he said Saturday in a meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sideline of the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe.

Stability and security of the countries of the region are intertwined and we favor moderation, brotherhood, wisdom, and foresight in relations between countries, he added.

Friendly ties between Iran and Qatar benefits all the region he said, adding that both countries have great potentials to enhance bilateral economic ties.

Doha believes that dialogue, collective cooperation, and political approach can solve all regional differences, said the Qatari Emir.

He added that Qatar is ready to expand ties with Iran in all fields of mutual interest.

