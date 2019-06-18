Israel, UAE intelligence services form group to carry out sabotage attacks in Oman Sea, Indian Ocean

According to a report by a Yemeni website dubbed ‘Al-Najm al-Thagheb’ on the last Thursday’s attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, after the US expressed its reluctance to engage in a military confrontation with Iran following the attacks on the oil tankers, the intelligence shows that Israelis and some Arab states in the Persian Gulf region are cooperating to launch a new world war.

The Al-Najm al-Thagheb’s report quoted a former member of the Israeli Knesset by the name of ‘Talab Abu Arar’ as saying that Israel had a hand in the earlier attacks on four commercial vessels in the Fujairah port off the UAE coast and continued its attempts to create more tensions in cooperation with some Arab states in the region.

The report added that there have recently been several meetings between Israeli and Emirate officials that agreed on the formation of a new armed group comprised of radical Islamists to carry out sabotage attacks in the Indian Ocean, the Oman Sea, and parts of South Asia.

Citing informed sources, the Yemeni website said that the former members of the Yemeni Al-Qaeda group form the core of the new armed group, with their command stationed in Hadhramaut desert of Yemen under the supervision of Mossad and intelligence services of Arab states in the Persian Gulf.

According to the report, the armed group was formed 8 months ago and its members were trained in Israeli military bases in Eritrea and training bases of Arab countries. Their number is about 175, of which 80 were former members of Al-Qaeda in Yemen.

The report further added that the head of UAE intelligence has personally been engaged in meetings with Israeli Mossad officials.

