Mike Pompeo reiterates claim US not seeking war with Iran

“President Trump has done everything he can to avoid war. We don’t want war,” the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview with “Fox News Sunday”, according to Reuters. But he added that Washington will guarantee free navigation through vital shipping areas.

“The United States is going make sure that we take all the actions necessary, diplomatic and otherwise that achieve that outcome,” Pompeo said.

The US, UK and Saudi Arabia have so far blamed Iran for the attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday without providing any evidence. Iran has strongly denied the accusations as 'unfounded' and has warned against the attempts to escalate the tensions in the region.

KI/PR