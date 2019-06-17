Iran will clearly state its decision if it wants to block oil exports from PG: military chief

"The Islamic Republic is encountering a dishonest, deceitful and assertive enemy like the United States that, on the one hand, is increasing the pressures on the Islamic Republic and the other hand, it is talking of negotiations,” Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said at Imam Hossein military university in Tehran on Monday morning.

Bagheri referred to the US accusations against Iran in relation to recent attacks on oil tankers in the Sea of Oman and other recent attacks of this kind, saying that unlike the ‘terrorist’, and ‘untruthful’ United States, Iran does not resort to deceitfulness and deception to hide the truth.

He added unlike weak states, Iran defends its national interests vigorously and will not use cover up tactics.

“If there is a will in Iran to block oil exports from the Persian Gulf, the country will fully fulfill its will due to the strength of the country and its armed forces and will explicitly announce its decision,” the Iranian military chief further noted.

