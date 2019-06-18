Iran, Egypt in contact to discuss ongoing regional issues: Egyptian sources

The sources said that Cairo has recently opened a line of communication with Tehran, revealing that Iranian officials visited the Egyptian capital last week, and held talks with senior leaders of the General Intelligence Service.

The talks dealt with several issues, foremost of which were the situation in the Persian Gulf region, the recent attacks on the oil tankers in the Sea of ​​Oman, the attack on Saudi oil tankers in regional waters, the situation in Gaza and Yemen and the recent attacks on Abha and Najran Airports in Saudi Arabia.

According to Egyptian sources, Egypt's political rulers do not believe in Iran's involvement in the recent attack on oil tankers, but at the same time does not exempt Tehran from responsibility for rocket attacks carried out by Ansar Allah on Saudi airports.

At the same time, the Egyptian sources said that the talks between Cairo and Tehran dealt mostly with the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The sources pointed out that the Egyptian-Iranian contacts and communications are all confined to the security level and have not escalated to diplomatic levels. The contacts cannot be described as a return to relations between Cairo and Tehran in its political form. There are yet many areas of difference and also points of agreement, but the first and foremost agreement point between the two sides is the the Syrian file and the full Egyptian support for Bashar Assad.

The sources added that Iran appreciates Egypt’s recent position by refusing to join the so-called "Arab NATO", which was directed primarily against Tehran.

The Persian Gulf partners are aware that the Egyptian position towards Iran is qualitatively different from that of theirs, the sources added.

HJ/FNA13980328000308