  1. Politics
16 June 2019 - 18:48

Iranian parl. delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials

Iranian parl. delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – The members of the Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Iranian Parliament arrived in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad Sun. to explore ways to expand bilateral parliamentary relations with Pakistani officials.

The Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Iranian Parliament arrived in Islamabad at the invitation of the head of Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Pakistani Parliament.

During their visit, the Iranian lawmakers are scheduled to meet with the speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate of Pakistan as well as some other Pakistani officials and discuss the development of parliamentary ties between the two countries and the strengthening of bilateral friendly cooperation.

KI/IRN83355918

News Code 146511
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News