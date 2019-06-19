Iran-Pakistan ties growing despite undermining efforts: official

Head of Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group, Ahmad Amirabadi-Farahni, and his accompanying delegation met and held talks with Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Sadiq Sanjrani, on Tuesday in Islamabad.

“Despite undermining efforts by some third countries to weaken Iran-Pakistan ties and challenge the good will of the two countries toward each other, the volume of bilateral trade transactions is fortunately on an upward trajectory, and some good steps have already been taken to further improve economic and financial relations between the two sides,” he said at the meeting.

Elsewhere, the Iranian official noted the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, and its provocative measures in the Middle East region, saying “despite the US’ destructive moves, Iran only seeks to promote peace and stability in the region.”

He further voiced hope for the completion of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline – a joint project launched in 2010 which aims to construct 1,800 kilometers of pipeline from Iran to Pakistan.

While Iran has completed its part of the gas pipeline project with a total investment of over $2 billion, Pakistan has fallen behind the target to take delivery of gas, initially scheduled for 2014.

The Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Sadiq Sanjrani, said at the meeting that his country is keen to complete the construction of the much-delayed pipeline, adding that the project is to the benefit of his people.

