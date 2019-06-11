Iran hands over 46 illegal immigrants to Pakistan

According to Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the detained people were arrested from different cities of Iran for living without valid traveling documents and were handed over to Pakistani border forces at the Taftan border crossing in Chaghai district.

According to the reports, the illegal immigrants were illegal workers who had illegally entered Iran to cross the shared borders with Turkey to finally arrive in Europe.

After completion of formal procedure, the Baluchistan gendarmerie handed over the immigrants to the Federal Investigation Agency for further investigation.

Pakistanis living in Iran illegally or trying to enter Iran illegally are caught every year by Iranian police.

Iran often deports Pakistanis entering the country without travel documents.

KI/IRN83349175