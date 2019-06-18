Pakistan stresses removing non-tariff barriers in trades with Iran

Abdul Razaq Dawood made the statement during a meeting with a four-member Iranian parliamentary delegation, headed by Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The adviser said both Pakistan and Iran should take maximum benefit from the preferential trade agreement which became operational back in 2006.

Iran and Pakistan had signed a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) in 2006 but it has not been fully implemented. The official noted that both countries should make PTA fully functional which would benefit both the states.

Dawood termed his recent visit to Iran as very productive, saying his interaction with the Iranian counterpart focused on improving trade relations, and his country is willing to enhance trade and economic cooperation with Iran, despite sanctions.

Amirabadi, for his part, said Iran wants to enhance ties with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.

The official also noted that Pakistan and Iran should work collectively for the region's economic stability.

MNA/IRN83358930