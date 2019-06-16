Iran hands over 44 illegal immigrants to Pakistan

The immigrants were arrested from different parts of Iran for living without valid traveling documents.

The detainees were mostly workers who had illegally entered Iran to cross the shared borders with Turkey to finally arrive in Europe.

After completion of the procedures, the Iranian border guards handed over the individuals to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Earlier, Iran handed over 144 illegal immigrants to Pakistan. The two countries are engaged in strengthening cooperation to stop cross-border illegal movements of immigrants.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani during a televised news conference with Prime Minister Imran Khan said in April that Pakistan and Iran would form a joint quick reaction force to combat militant activity and illegal migration on their shared border.

MNA/IRN83353613