Over 4,000 titles from 114 countries submitted to 7th Shahr Filmfest.

The 7th Shahr International Film Festival, as the country's most important cinematic event of urban management in setting and promotion of appropriate urban and industrial life patterns, is organized each year by the Urban Image Institute, the Artistic and Cultural Organization of Tehran Municipality.

Shahr Film Festival aims at identifying creative and innovative cinematic works of urban life and creating a platform for exchanging of ideas and experiences among world cities.

Films that use an eloquent artistic vision to promote a blissful human life will be considered for the competition section, according to the festival's website.

This year, as many as 4,240 titles from 114 countries have been submitted to the festival’s secretariat. After Iran, the countries with the most participation include Indie, US, Spain, Brazil, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, UK and Germany.

The 7th edition of Shahr International Film Festival, directed by Hashem Mirzakhani, will be held on 17-22 July 2019 in Tehran.

MS/4625357