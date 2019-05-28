  1. Culture
28 May 2019 - 11:54

‘Am I a Wolf?’ wins at Japan Media Arts Festival

‘Am I a Wolf?’ wins at Japan Media Arts Festival

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Iranian short animation film ‘Am I a Wolf?’, directed by Amir Houshang Moein, has won the New Face Award at the 22nd Japan Media Arts Festival.

‘Am I a Wolf?’ is a short animation film, based on a poetry by an Iranian children’s book writer Afsaneh Shaban-nejad, and produced at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

Children are performing in school the familiar story of a wolf attacking herd animals. The scenes central to the piece is a nanny goat in grief for losing the yeanlings and an angry wolf facing each other. The work, which is composed without any dialog, evokes thoughts among the viewers across any age and culture, according to Japan Media Arts Festival.

According to the event’s website, the animation was worthy of the New Face Award for its accurate depiction of the psychology of children.

The 22nd edition of Japan Media Arts Festival is underway in Yokyo from 27-31 May 2019.

MS/4627469

News Code 145791
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News