‘Am I a Wolf?’ wins at Japan Media Arts Festival

‘Am I a Wolf?’ is a short animation film, based on a poetry by an Iranian children’s book writer Afsaneh Shaban-nejad, and produced at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

Children are performing in school the familiar story of a wolf attacking herd animals. The scenes central to the piece is a nanny goat in grief for losing the yeanlings and an angry wolf facing each other. The work, which is composed without any dialog, evokes thoughts among the viewers across any age and culture, according to Japan Media Arts Festival.

According to the event’s website, the animation was worthy of the New Face Award for its accurate depiction of the psychology of children.

The 22nd edition of Japan Media Arts Festival is underway in Yokyo from 27-31 May 2019.

