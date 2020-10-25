2 Iranians gain first place at German COVID-19 art exhibition

Spreading of the Coronavirus around the world has made documentary photographers in different countries to record the effects and changes of the societies, the people, and the customs amid the pandemic.

In this regard, Germany decided to hold a competition among other countries of the world, to bring together the total works of photographers with the theme of coronavirus.

Many photographers from 37 countries participated in this competition and submitted their works to the global competition.

Among these countries, 9 cities including Kyiv, Tehran, Cairo, Mumbai, Rome, New York, London, and cities in Germany and Austria entered the competition.

Having a collection of 12-frame works, 2 Iranian photographers Ali Haddadi Asl and Zohreh Salimi gained first place in this exhibition.

The exhibition of “Empty Spaceshuttle & Social Distancing” will be on display from October 21 at the Pasinger Fabrik Cultural Center in Munich in three sections of Places, Humans, and Crisis Signs, and it will run until November 29.

RHM/5055414