3 Iranian animations go to Croatia’s Vafi & Rafi filmfest.

‘Sink’ directed by Mahboube Kalaei, ‘On the Cover’ by Yegane Moghaddam, and ‘The Blue’ Alireza Masoumi are three of 76 animated films selected for the official competition of 10th Vafi & Rafi International Children and Youth Animation Film Festival in Croatia.

The festival has two competitive sections: VAFI section for animated films made by children or young filmmakers, and the RAFI section for animated films made for children and young audience.

The 10th edition of the event will be held from May 27th to June 2nd, 2019.

