‘The Stuntman’ directed by Ronak Jafari, ‘The Stain’ directed by Shohreh Vakili, ‘Cut’ directed by Mehrdad Bakhshi and ‘In Between’ directed by Aliyar Rasti will take part at the 17th International One Shot Film Festival in Armenia, 5-11 June 2019.

"One Shot" International Short Film Festival is an open cinema platform. It was founded in 2003 by Gagik Ghazareh.

ZZ/4625655