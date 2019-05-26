‘Mysteries of the Lake’ wins at Phoenix Filmfest. in Australia

The archaeological site of Takht-e-Soleyman in northwest of Iran, and its mysterious lake is bound with secrets, myths and legends partly left from real historical events and partly made by creative minds of the locals.

‘Mysteries of the Lake’ is Armin Isarian’s bold and ambitious attempt to uncover the mysteries of the enigmatic lake, the bottom of which had before now remained untouched because of its poisonous water and mountainous location.

The film managed to win the Best Documentary Film award at the 5th Phoenix Film Festival Melbourne in Australia, in an announcement published on the event’s website on May 25.

The Phoenix Film Festival Melbourne tries to build a festival that “will be on par with Sundance, Cannes, and other major festivals but geared to the truly independent filmmaker, actor, and script writer,” according to the event’s website.

