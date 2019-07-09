7th Shahr Filmfest. unveils Iranian titles vying at intl. lineup

The 7th Shahr International Film Festival, as Iran's most important cinematic event of urban management in setting and promotion of appropriate urban and industrial life patterns, is organized each year by the Urban Image Institute, the Artistic and Cultural Organization of Tehran Municipality.

Shahr Film Festival aims at identifying creative and innovative cinematic works of urban life and creating a platform for exchanging of ideas and experiences among world cities.

More than 4,000 titles from 114 countries have been submitted to the 7th International Shahr (Urban) Film Festival this year, according to the event’s PR department.

The following is the list of Iranian titles selected for the international lineup:

Feature Films:

‘Istanbul Junction’ by Mostafa Kiayee

‘Sheeple’ by Houman Seyyedi

‘Andranik’ by Hossein Mahkam

Short Fiction Films:

‘Summer Snow’ by Amin Chadgani

‘Short Wave’ by Mohammad Esmaeili

‘Like a Good Kid’ by Arvin Vazirdaftari

Feature-length Documentaries:

‘Baharestan’ by Babak Behdad

‘All Mama’s Children’ by Rezvan Sarmad

Short documentaries:

‘Loss’ bby Fatemeh Zolfaghari

‘Wish I Were There’ by Mehdi Nazarian

Animation:

‘This Way and That’ by Lida Fazli

‘The Sixth String’ by Bahram Azimi

‘Mr. Deer’ by Mojtaba Mousavi

The 7th edition of Shahr International Film Festival, directed by Hashem Mirzakhani, will be held on 17-22 July 2019 in Tehran.

MS/SABA68629