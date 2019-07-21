Iran’s Shahr filmfest. signs MoU with Netherland’s AFFR

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the ongoing 7th Shahr International Film Festival by the event’s director Hashem Mirzakhani and the director of Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam, Jord den Hollander.

Under the MoU, the Shahr International Film Festival will dedicate a section to Dutch cinema in its future editions; likewise, the Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam will dedicate a section to the screening of Iranian films.

The 7th Shahr International Film Festival, as Iran's most important cinematic event of urban management in setting and promotion of appropriate urban and industrial life patterns, is currently underway in Tehran, and will run until July 22.

More than 4,000 titles from 114 countries have been submitted to the 7th International Shahr (Urban) Film Festival this year, according to the event’s PR department.

Shahr Film Festival aims at identifying creative and innovative cinematic works of urban life and creating a platform for exchanging of ideas and experiences among world cities.

Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam (AFFR) is a biannual film festival screening films, shorts, animations and documentaries about architecture, urban development and city culture.

