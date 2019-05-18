‘Birthday Night’ goes to GYFFB in Bangladesh

Directed by Omid Shams, ‘Birthday Night’ is about Ahmad and Ali, two friends and business partners, who go through a dramatic turn of events on their birthday night through which they begin to learn more about each other.

The short film will take part at the 3rd edition of Global Youth Film Festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, slated for September 5 – 7, 2019.

Global Youth Film Festival, organized by Cinema Bangladesh, is an annual competitive and international event, which encourages teens and young adults to make short films about issues that affect them in today's society, according to the event’s website.

Chosen by a youth selection panel, it is a diverse collection that includes all genres, celebrates youth culture, and showcases a new generation of filmmakers.

‘Birthday Night’ had previously won the Best Short Film award at the Austrian film festival, held in October 2018 in Linz.

