‘The Dome of Universe’ wins at Terres Filmfest. in Spain

The awarding ceremony of the third edition of Terres Film Festival, an event dedicated to tourism and environment, was held in Tortosa, Spain, on May 5th.

During the ceremony, the award in the ‘History and Heritage’ section went to the Iranian documentary ‘The Dome of Universe’, directed by Mahmoud Nazeri.

‘The Dome of Universe’ depicts a small city near the highest mountain in Iran, with culture, history, several thousand years architecture, a very beautiful nature and people with traditional life.

The documentary is an attempt to study the nature and anthropology of residents around the highest peak of Iran in Damavand.

Terres Film Festival is a member of CIFFT (International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals).

