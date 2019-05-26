12th Tehran Intl. Sport Filmfest. slated for late June

Iran’s sport films festival, as the exclusive representative of the FICTS Sport Federation, is considered to be the entry festival for the Milan world competition.

The festival is held to stage a contest between filmmakers and producers, spot young talents, and to introduce inspiring figures.

It will be held in line with the country’s sporting regulations, the National Olympic and Paralympics Committee and the FICTS Federation in a bid to support the production and distribution of sport films.

The IRIB’s independent sports channel sponsors the 12th edition of the festival.

This year, the event will be organized by the cultural institute of the Khayyam Art House NGO, which selects the best works for participation in the final stage of the FICTS World Festival.

Works with sports theme which aim at promoting the objectives of the Olympic, and strengthening the strong spirit of Olympic and athletic mannerism will be eligible for participation in this cultural and sports event under the terms and conditions outlined in the Festival.

The 12th Tehran International Sport Film Festival will run from 23rd to 27th June, 2019 in Tehran and on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

