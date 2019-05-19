IFX ranks 1st among WFE members

According to the report, with the annual total return of 81 percent in a one-year-period ending to December, 2018, IFX placed the first best stock exchange among 77 other stock exchanges.

The second to the fifth ranks went respectively to Tehran Stock Exchange index (TEDPIX) with 68 percent annual increase in total return index, the indices of stock exchanges of Qatar and Ukraine with 25 percent annual rise and Brazil Stock Exchange with 15 percent increase over a year.

A total return index is an index that measures the performance of a group of components by assuming that all cash distributions are reinvested, in addition to tracking the components' price movements.

