About 4.940 billion shares valued at 12.41 trillion rials (about $91.92 million) changed hands in 296,000 deals at TSE for the day.

IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), increased 68 points to 2,851 on the same day, as 1.48 billion securities worth 6.73 trillion rials (about $49.85 million) were traded.

Trading at TSE and Iran Fara Bourse starts on Saturday and ends on Wednesday.

