TEDPIX ends week in green gaining 1,222 point

As reported, over 4.4 billion shares at the value of 12.66 trillion rials (about $93.7 million) were exchanged hands through 318,000 deals in the stock market.

IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), increased 12 points to 2,800 on the same day, as 2.8 billion securities worth 7.42 trillion rials (about $54.9 million) were traded through 167,000 deals.

Trading at TSE and Iran Fara Bourse starts on Saturday and ends on Wednesday.

HJ/FNA 13980308000624