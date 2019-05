As reported, over 5.2 billion shares worth 14.07 trillion rials (about $97.03 million) were traded in the stock market.

IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, also known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), increased by 48 points, reaching 2,588 on the same day.

Some 1.4 billion securities worth 6.31 trillion rials (about $46.5 million) were traded through 151,000 deals.

