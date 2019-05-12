TSE index slips down 5,000 points on Sunday

Some 3.481 billion shares worth 10.30 trillion rials (about $70.5 million) were traded through 253,000 deals at TSE on the day.

The first market’s index fell 4,127 points while the second market’s index dropped 8,338 points.

Also, IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), fell 95 points to stand at 2,494 points on Sunday.

Some 1.295 billion shares worth 5.83 trillion rials (about $35.5 million) were traded at IFB.

HJ/IRN 83311620