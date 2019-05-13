  1. Culture
‘Oblivion’ goes to Italy’s Figari Film Fest

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Oblivion' directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi has been accepted into main competition program of 9th Figari Film Fest in Italy.

‘Oblivion' narrates the story of a woman who tries everything she can to make her husband’s life worth living despite Alzheimer’s.

The Iranian short film has been accepted into Italy’s Olbia Film Network, an international audiovisual market focusing mainly on short films and film debuts, as well as the main competition section of Figari Film Fest, which is the official short movie competition of the Olbia Film Network.

Established in 2011, Figari Film Fest is a Festival and Market dedicated to young and independent cinema, to short films and to young directors’ debuts. The festival presents about 50 films under 20 minutes in several sections every year.

‘Oblivion' has won an award at the 2018 Moondance International Film Festival in the US, as well as the Special Jury Award at the second edition of Shahu International Film Festival in India. 

The 9th edition of the festival is scheduled for June 15 – 23, 2019.

