‘Cinema Donkey’ accepted into Cannes film market

For its first international appearance, ‘Cinema Donkey’ will take part at the 2019 Marché du Film (film market) of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in France.

Written and directed by Shahed Ahmadlou, and produced by Ali Yavar, the Iranian black comedy ‘Cinema Donkey’ is about a filming group, which is making a humanitarian film that has a message for humanity. They need a professional donkey to play in a few scenes. Failing to find one, they settle for a donkey wandering in the woods.

Marché du Film represents the largest international gathering of film professionals. Established in 1959, it is held annually in conjunction with the Festival de Cannes, which is slated for May 14 – May 23, 2019 in France.

