Animafest Zagreb to host 3 Iranian animated films

Established in 1972, Animafest Zagreb is the second oldest animation festival in the World, after the Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

In its 47th run, the prestigious festival will screen three titles from Iran, including ‘Am I a Wolf?’ directed by Amir Houshang Moein, ‘Morning’ by Reyhane Kavosh, and ‘One Person’ by Mahboobeh Kalaee.

‘Am I a Wolf’ depicts children performing in school the familiar story of a wolf attacking herd animals. The scenes central to the piece is a nanny goat in grief for losing the yeanlings and an angry wolf facing each other, while ‘Morning’ is a music-animation about beautiful start of a day in a city life.

‘One Person’ by Mahboobeh Kalaee depicts a universe of meaning, love and loneliness in a bowl that has three motifs of roses.

‘Am I a Wolf?’ has recently won the New Face Award at the 22nd Japan Media Arts Festival.

The 47th edition of Animafest Zagreb will be held on 3-8 June 2019, screening 113 animated films from 86 countries across the globe.

MS/4566259