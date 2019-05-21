32nd Iran's filmfest. for children calls for entries

According to 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth’s news headquarters, the even aims to enhancing the cinematic products of this age bracket and introducing the top works in national and international arenas.

The International Film Festival for Children and Young Adults (ICFF) is organized annually by the Iranian Organization of Cinema and Audiovisual Affairs, Farabi Cinema Foundation and the Municipality of Isfahan. The 32nd edition of this prestigious event will be held in the historic city of Isfahan from August 19th to 26th, 2019.

The festival aims to promote ethical values such as family unity, appropriate lifestyle, respect for humanity, self-esteem, social responsibility, environmental protection and it also seeks to create awareness of the uprising future challenges.

Main objectives include:

Showcasing quality national and international films and works for children and young adults; Creating a platform for the presence of professionals and cineastes active in the cinema industry for children and young adults; Boosting collaboration and production of films for children and young adults by creating interaction among creators, experts and the audience; and promoting knowledge transfer and exchange of products of high artistic value, capable of contributing to cultural and social growth.

For more information about the regulations and deadlines, visit the festival's official website at www.icff.ir.

