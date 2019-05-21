  1. Culture
‘Light, Shadow, Life’ goes to Italian documentary filmfest.

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian documentary ‘Light, Shadow, Life’ by Shahriar Pourseyedian has been selected to compete in the competition section of the 14th Sole Luna Doc Film Festival in Italy.

Iranian documentary ‘Light, Shadow, Life’ directed by Shahriar Pourseyedian has been selected to participate in the official competition section of the 14th edition of Sole Luna Doc Film Festival, scheduled for July 7th to 13th in Palermo and Venice.

Sole Luna Doc Film Festival aims to unite and promote the encounter between people, ideas, perspectives and looks and to bring to the attention of the widest possible audience original and courageous points of view through the documentary filmmaking, according to the event’s website.

‘Light, Shadow, Life’ is about the life of a young man with intellectual disability who lives with his artist father.

The film had previously taken part at the 13th Kazan International Festival of Muslim Cinema in the Republic of Tatarstan.

Marjohn Sheikhi

