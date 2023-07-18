Eight Iranian kids awarded at French art contest

Iranian participants submitted as many as 193 artworks to the contest, the Institute for the public relations department of the Iranian Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults reported.

The theme of the artistic event was “The landscape that I love, the nature I must preserve”, added the report.

Kids from as many as 66 states took part in the competition by sending 5,098 artworks.

The Louis François Center for UNESCO organizes the competition to promote the practice of art among children and young people around the world in a bid to unite them via international activity.

TM/5839852