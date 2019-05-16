‘Multilateral deal’ can’t be treated unilaterally; FM Zarif

During the meeting, Zarif referred to the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal, signed between Iran and P5+1 in 2015 – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – and briefed the Japanese side on Iran’s recent move to revisit some of its obligations to the pact.

Zarif reiterated Iran’s position toward the deal, saying that “a multilateral deal cannot be treated unilaterally.”

The only way to save the JCPOA is that all parties to the deal fully respect it, the top diplomat added.

The US unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal last year. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said last week that his country would revisit part of its commitments to the nuclear deal if other parties to the deal do not fulfill their obligations against Washington’s hostile policies.

During the meeting, the two sides also conferred on ways to expand bilateral relations, as well as the current developments in the region and across the globe.

Abe said Japan would like to maintain, and develop, its traditionally friendly ties with Iran, told Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday.

He told Zarif that he was concerned about growing tension in the Middle East region.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, the Iranian diplomat is in Tokyo to hold talks with a number of senior Japanese officials within the framework of 'bilateral consultations' to expand the scale of mutual cooperation.

Earlier in the day, he met and held talks with his counterpart Taro Kono.

During the meeting, Zarif reiterated that Iran is committed to its obligations under the international nuclear deal, calling the reimposition of sanctions by Washington "unacceptable".

Iran is exercising "maximum restraint in spite of the fact the United States withdrew from the JCPOA last May," Zarif said, adding that to save the deal, the international community should exert every effort to fulfill Iran’s demands, including those related to easing Iran’s economic interactions with others.

Zarif visited Russia and India before traveling to Japan.

In line with Tehran’s policies to boost ties and brief its approach toward the nuclear deal for its close partners, Zarif has been explaining that the US hardline stance has forced Iran to take countermeasures.

MR/IRN83316294