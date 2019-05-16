'B-team' will commit political suicide if their warmongering continues: FM Zarif

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo on Thursday, after meetings with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Mohammad Javad Zarif said, “The B-team will commit a [political] suicide if they continue their warmongering.”

The hawkish “B-team” is comprised of US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Does the civilized world accept the US regime’s bullying against those who have followed the United Nations’ Resolution?” Zarif added.

The Iranian diplomat had previously censured the B-team for putting all-out efforts to throw the Middle East region into chaos.

Zarif reiterated that "Iran will not be the party that begins to escalate tensions, but would defend itself and respond to any threats against its national security."

He described his visit to the East Asian country as a good opportunity to discuss the tense situation.

Zarif said he discussed with Kono how to prevent a further escalation of tensions, and how the international community could step in to save the 2015 nuclear deal signed with major world powers.

He called Japan an important economic partner and asked Tokyo to play a positive role. He said he hoped Japanese companies would maintain their business ties with Iran.

MNA/FNA13980226000551