Putin calls on Iran to stick to nuclear deal

Putin, who was meeting Austria's president in Russia's Sochi, told reporters on Wednesday that in the wake of Washington’s unilateral measures, the 2015 nuclear accord is “coming apart".

He noted that Russia has been calling on Iran to adhere to the deal no matter what the United States does, AP reported.

The Russian president said after US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the Iran deal, "Europe can't do anything to save it" and that if Iran begins to backtrack on its commitments, "everyone will end up blaming it all on Iran."

Putin said Russia was glad to help mediate the deal and would be willing to help in the future, but he added Russia "is not a rescue squad" and cannot fix "everything that doesn't depend on us entirely."

MNA/PR