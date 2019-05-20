‘Dialogue Among Civilizations’ intellectual gift of Iranian nation

The president made the remark on Sunday evening in a cordial meeting with a number of students and the younger generation.

He said no other country but Iran has been able to lift seven dangerous UN resolutions in just one day.

He also hailed Iran’s accomplishments in the United Nations, noting the ratification of two Iranian proposals at the UN General Assembly with an overwhelming consensus.

“Not even the enemies of the Iranian nation dared to oppose the ratification of these two proposals,” he said.

Rouhani was referring to the ‘Dialogue Among Civilizations’ resolution, which was proposed by Iran in 1998 and adopted by the UN in 2001, as well as the ‘World against Violence and Extremism’, which was proposed by President Rouhani at a general assembly in December 2013, resulting in a call for all nations across the globe to denounce violence and extremism.

Rouhani further noted the Iranian poem ‘Bani Adam’ by 13th century Persian poet Sa’adi, which decorates the gate of the United Nations building entrance, saying the Iranian nation knows the UN by this poem, which calls for the breaking of all barriers and promotes unity and solidarity among all human beings on earth.

