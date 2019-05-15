Tensions created by US require Iran to consult with its partners

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in the Japanese capital of Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon. Zarif's trip to Japan comes after his visits to Turkmenistan and India and holding talks with Turkmen and Indian counterparts.

He is in the far eastern Asian country at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday morning.

Upon arrival in Tokyo, the top Iranian diplomat said "after the US actions and followed tensions, it is necessary to consult with the important countries and partners of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He also said "I have come to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese foreign minister who is interested in having discussions on this matter," adding "we will held talks tomorrow."

