Pakistan says US tensions against Iran ‘disturbing’

Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said on Thursday the US decision to deploy aircraft carrier and bombers has added to the tension and the existing precarious security situation in the Middle East.

“We expect all sides to show restraint as a miscalculated move can transmute into a large-scale war,” he noted.

Reiterating Pakistan’s position, he said the country supports the settlement of all issues through dialogue.

Earlier this week, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan is closely observing the situation between Iran and the US.

The official expressed concern that the hurdles in the form of sanctions against Iran have hampered the process of joint projects, including a major gas pipeline, between Tehran and Islamabad.

