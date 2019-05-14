Regional countries seek peace, stability, cooperation, connectivity: Zarif

"Just had excellent talks in Turkmenistan and India. Those who actually live in our fragile neighborhood have a real national security interest in promoting peace, stability, cooperation and connectivity," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has written in a tweet on a two-nation tour to India and Turkmenistan on Tuesday, adding "Iran remains a most accessible, efficient, sustainable and secure partner."

In another tweet after, the top Iranian diplomat has warned against the danger of the so-called 'B-team' that include Muhammd bin Salman, John Bolton and Benjamin Netanyahu, saying "in interviews in April, I predicted 'accidents'—not because I'm a genius— but because #B_Team is so brazenly following @AmbJohnBolton's)."

"After all, half of B-Team were co-conspirators in disastrous Iraq war," Zarif added.

He has also posted the links to Netanyahu and Bolton's bellicose remarks in his tweet.

