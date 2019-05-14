  1. Politics
Regional countries seek peace, stability, cooperation, connectivity: Zarif

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister has once again warned against the danger of the so-called 'B-team', stressing that people of Iran's fragile neighborhood are interested in promoting peace, stability, cooperation and connectivity.

"Just had excellent talks in Turkmenistan and India. Those who actually live in our fragile neighborhood have a real national security interest in promoting peace, stability, cooperation and connectivity,"  Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has written in a tweet on a two-nation tour to India and Turkmenistan on Tuesday, adding "Iran remains a most accessible, efficient, sustainable and secure partner."

In another tweet after, the top Iranian diplomat has warned against the danger of the so-called 'B-team' that include Muhammd bin Salman, John Bolton and Benjamin Netanyahu, saying "in interviews in April, I predicted 'accidents'—not because I'm a genius— but because #B_Team is so brazenly following @AmbJohnBolton's)."

"After all, half of B-Team were co-conspirators in disastrous Iraq war," Zarif added.

He has also posted the links to Netanyahu and Bolton's bellicose remarks in his tweet.

