FM Zarif to leave Tokyo for Beijing on Friday

Zarif is slated to meet senior Chinese officials on Friday within the framework of 'bilateral consultations' to expand the scale of mutual cooperation. He will also discuss regional and international issues, including the nuclear deal, during his visit to Beijing.

The Iranian diplomat held separate talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Thursday, focusing on Iran’s recent move to revisit some of its obligations to the 2015 nuclear deal in response to the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the pact.

Earlier, the Iranian minister visited Russia, Turkmenistan, and India in a bid to expand the level of cooperation in different fields of mutual interest.

