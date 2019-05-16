Iran no threat to anybody in Iraq or elsewhere: Iran mission to UN

“'Iran is no threat to anybody in Iraq or elsewhere, and Iran is not preparing for any attacks anywhere,” Alireza Miryousefi, the spokesman for Iran mission to the United Nations made the statement on Wednesday.

“Iran, as is evidenced by our history, only acts in self-defense, and has no offensive strategy against any nation,” he added.

The official censured the US for sticking to fake reports for spreading propaganda against the Islamic Republic, saying, “Iranians will never capitulate to this new psychological war.”

The US has recently built up its military presence in the region over what it calls an Iranian threat to American troops and interests.

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that the US administration had received intelligence related to “Iranian activity” that put American facilities and service personnel at “substantial risk.” Other senior officials within the US administration itself as well as other countries have however dismissed that claim.

Following Pompeo’s claims, the US On Wednesday ordered the partial evacuation of its embassy in Baghdad and a consulate in Erbil,

Tensions between Washington and Baghdad flared after the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and re-imposed all sanctions against Tehran while also threatening other nations, which continued to trade with Iran, with some restrictive measures.

In response to the increased pressures, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said last week that Tehran would revisit part of its commitments to the nuclear deal if other parties to the deal do not fulfill their obligations against Washington’s hostile policies.

