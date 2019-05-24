Japan PM Abe considering June Iran visit: report

According to the Kyodo news agency, the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to make a final decision after consulting with US President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to arrive in Japan as a state guest on Saturday.

If realized, Abe will be the first sitting Japanese prime minister in about four decades to visit Iran, following Prime Minister Takeo Fukuda's 1978 trip.

As Japan has traditionally maintained amicable ties with Iran, Abe hopes to encourage Tehran to keep its commitments under a 2015 international nuclear deal, according to the sources.

On the anniversary of the US illegal withdrawal from the nuclear deal or the so-called JCPOA on May 8 and following lack of action on the part of the remaining parties to the deal to make up for Iran's losses as a result of illegitimate US actions, Iran set a 60-day deadline to JCPOA signatories to fulfill their promises, if not it announced it will reconsider its commitments under the deal.

Tokyo, a longtime US security ally, has been put in a difficult position, according to the Japanese news agency.

KI/PR