Baghdad not to let Washington use its territory to wage war against Iran: Iraqi envoy

“Iraq is a sovereign nation. We will not let [the US] to use our territory,” Haidar Mansour Hadi, the Iraqi envoy to Russia, told journalists at a press conference in Moscow when asked about Iraq’s stance on the rising tensions in the region, fueled by Washington’s hostile policies against Tehran.

The ambassador expressed hope that “nothing will happen” eventually, adding that his nation “does not want a new devastating war in the region."

He also said that Baghdad could try to have a mediatory role to ease the tensions. Iraq made it clear that we want to be part of a solution and not part of the problem, he said.

His words came amid the rising tensions between Iran and the United States.

On Wednesday, the US ordered the partial evacuation of its embassy in Baghdad and a consulate in Erbil, after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that “Iranian activities” endanger American sites and troops in Iraq.

Tensions between Washington and Baghdad flared after the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and re-imposed all sanctions against Tehran while also threatening other nations, which continued to trade with Iran, with some restrictive measures.

In response to the increased pressures, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said last week that Tehran would revisit part of its commitments to the nuclear deal if other parties to the deal do not fulfill their obligations against Washington’s hostile policies.

MNA/FNA13980226000043