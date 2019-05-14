Iran may quit JCPOA if nuclear case sent to Security Council

"If they take Iran's case to the Security Council, they will ruin the deal ... and the deal will not be alive anymore," Behrouz Kamalvandi told Tehran-Based English-language Press TV on Tuesday.

The AEOI spokesman said that “the Islamic Republic of Iran will take drastic and major steps to realize the right of the Iranian nation,"adding “we cannot exclude any measure … We have so far talked about different measures. It could be leaving the [nuclear] deal [and] it could be other actions as to the NPT (the Non-Proliferation Treaty) or any other things…. It is for the senior officials of the country to decide."

On the anniversary of the unilateral and unlawful US withdrawal from the landmark nuclear deal known as the JCPOA on May 8 2019, Iran announced it would stop some commitments under the deal and gave 60 days to the remaining signatories to the JCPOA to fulfill their previously made promises with regard to oil and banking sectors.

KI/PR