  1. Politics
14 May 2019 - 17:06

Senior Iranian nuclear official:

Iran may quit JCPOA if nuclear case sent to Security Council

Iran may quit JCPOA if nuclear case sent to Security Council

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – The Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi says withdrawal from the nuclear deal is one of the several options the country has if its nuclear case is sent back to the UN Security Council.

"If they take Iran's case to the Security Council, they will ruin the deal ... and the deal will not be alive anymore," Behrouz Kamalvandi told Tehran-Based English-language Press TV on Tuesday. 

The AEOI spokesman said that “the Islamic Republic of Iran will take drastic and major steps to realize the right of the Iranian nation,"adding “we cannot exclude any measure … We have so far talked about different measures. It could be leaving the [nuclear] deal [and] it could be other actions as to the NPT (the Non-Proliferation Treaty) or any other things…. It is for the senior officials of the country to decide."

On the anniversary of the unilateral and unlawful US withdrawal from the landmark nuclear deal known as the JCPOA on May 8 2019, Iran announced it would stop some commitments under the deal and gave 60 days to the remaining signatories to the JCPOA to fulfill their previously made promises with regard to oil and banking sectors. 

KI/PR

News Code 145273
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News