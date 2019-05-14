Parl. holds closed session on JCPOA ultimatum

The Parliament held a closed session on Tuesday morning, chaired by Speaker Ali Larijani.

The session addressed regional and international issues, including the US recent sanctions on Iran’s low-level uranium enrichment and metal industry, as well as Iran’s 60-day ultimatum to the remaining signatories to the JCPOA.

The ultimatum urges the remaining sides to the nuclear deal, particularly the European ones, to comply with their commitments and make good on their promises to safeguard Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors in the face of US sanctions.

EU in a statement rejected the ultimatum, saying it is fully committed to preserving the JCPOA.

Iran announced its decision to reduce portions of its commitments to the nuclear agreement after the White House ramped up pressure against the country by imposing new sanctions, and the European side failed to come up with a working trade mechanism to do business with Iran.

