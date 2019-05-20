Iran’s uranium enrichment rate increased by fourfold with new design

Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that in line with instructions from the Supreme National Security Council, the rate of low-enriched uranium has increased by fourfold with new designs.

On the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal on May 8, the Iranian president as well as the Supreme National Security Council announced diminished commitments relating to production of low-enriched uranium with a 300-kg limit.

Kamalvandi, who was speaking in Natanz atomic facility on Monday, said that the increase in the rate of the 3.67 enriched uranium has already been reported to the IAEA and is within the normal IAEA executives.

The spokesman added that the actions could have been taken earlier while Iran waited to show its goodwill with its patience.

He declared that Iran is not going to pull out of the JCPOA and is going to act within the framework of the deal.

He made it clear that Iran is not seeking a non-peaceful nuclear program as its abidance by the JCPOA over the past 3 years show.

