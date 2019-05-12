Iran not to retreat from its 60 days ultimatum to Europe: Al Jazeerah

“Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi underlined that if the Europe does not meet Iran’s 60-day deadline, Iran will take next steps to enrich uranium,” Al Jazeerah reported.

The White house is trying to make a contact with Iran after Iran’s ultimatum and they have even provided a contact number but Araghchi underscored that Iran does not need any mediator or the phone number to overcome the tough situations Trump has created for himself and the US, the report said.

The discussions are made under the circumstances that Washington has announced the measures taken by its navy and air forces in the region and in the Persian Gulf are to deter the threats made by Iran.

The US has dispatched American B-52 bombers along with the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to the region.

In return, Iran has moved its short-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles aboard boats to the region.

Iran revealed on Wednesday countermeasures to US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal, giving the other remaining parties to the JCPOA a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing further commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

The 60-day ultimatum was announced to tell the European parties to accelerate the implementation of the financial mechanism they have pledged to implement to ditch US sanctions. The next two months will be a good opportunity for the Europeans to fulfill Iran’s demands, Iranian officials say.

Despite reducing the commitments, Iran says at any given time that its demands are met, it will resume complying with the suspended commitments, which have been made impossible to continue due to the US measures and sanctions.

The decision to suspend some obligations to the JCPOA follows Washington's move to ramp up pressure against Iran, by re-imposing new sanctions, including restrictions on Iran's low-level uranium enrichment, and ending the sanctions waivers for Iran’s major oil clients in an attempt to drive the country’s oil exports to zero.

