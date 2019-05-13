German gov. says working on maintaining legal channel for trade with Iran

“Along with our E3 partners, we’re undertaking efforts to keep enabling legitimate trade with Iran, in particular by providing a payment channel,” German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference, according to Reuters.

The foreign ministers of three major European countries Germany, France and Britain are set to talk about Iran with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Brussels on Monday.

On January 31, the UK, Germany and France (the European Union signatories of the Iran nuclear deal) announced the launch of a special purpose vehicle (SPV), dubbed the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), in order to facilitate legal trade with Iran. The INSTEX has yet to become operational, despite Iran's repeated call on the Europeans to abide by their promises. Iran has given 60 days to the remaining parties to the JCPOA to fulfill their commitments or it will resume uranium enrichment to 20%.

KI/PR