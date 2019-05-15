Tehran officially halts some nuclear deal commitments: report

The commitments have been suspended following an order by the country's Supreme National Security Council, an anonymous official at the Atomic Energy Organization Iran was quoted as saying by ISNA.

Iran announced last week to revisit certain aspects of JCPOA in the face of lack of commitments from the other signatories to the agreement, stating that the remaining parties to the deal have a 60-day period to fulfill their obligations, particularly those regarding Tehran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing further commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

The decision was made in the wake of Washington's move to ramp up pressure against Iran, by re-imposing new sanctions, including restrictions on Iran's low-level uranium enrichment, and ending the sanctions waivers for Iran’s major oil clients.

President Hassan Rouhani announced last week the suspension of certain obligations under the deal concerning reserves of enriched uranium and heavy water precisely one year after the US’ withdrawal from JCPOA.

MNA/ISN98022513193