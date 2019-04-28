  1. Politics
28 April 2019 - 17:04

FDA head hopes Brazilian banks could help Iran in meeting medical needs under sanctions

FDA head hopes Brazilian banks could help Iran in meeting medical needs under sanctions

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – The head of Food and Drug Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran(FDA) says that Iran needs help with its purchase of drugs and medical equipment, expressing hope that Brazilian banks can help in the regard.

According to a report by the Public Relations Department of the Iranian Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the FDA head Mehdi Pirsalehi met with a delegation from the Brazilian Paulista Bank to explore ways to improve banking relations between the two countries and facilitate money transfer for the purpose of buying medicine and medical equipment.

In the meeting, which was also attended by Ambassador to Tehran Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos, Pirsalehi rejected the claims that exporting medicine and medical equipment is not sanctioned by the cruel sanctions, saying that Iran has faced difficulties in purchasing its  needed medical equipment and medicine.

He said that Brazil as a country that has made rapid progress in producing medical equipment and drugs can help Iran in purchasing medical equipment and drugs as well.

He, who is also Iran’s Deputy Minister of Health in Food and Drug Affairs expressed interest in Iran-Brazil joint cooperation on medicine and medical equipment, saying that Iran needs banking assistance with importing medical equipment and drugs, and Iran hopes it can use Brazilian banks to help it buy medicine and medical equipment even from other countries other than Brazil.

KI/IRN83294956

News Code 144624
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News